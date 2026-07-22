Seoul's Jung-gu announced Wednesday that it has launched a special summer relief initiative called "Cool and Hearty Summer" to protect residents most vulnerable to extreme heat.

The district is prioritizing households with poor living conditions or a high risk of heat-related illness, rolling out air conditioners to 33 homes using 50 million won ($33,700) donated by Myeongdong Saemaul Credit Union last winter.

Local businesses and organizations have also stepped up with donations. Gilead Sciences Korea, which has sponsored fans worth 10 million won for six consecutive years, joined the Seoul Metropolitan Government Public Service Workers' Union and Korail Logistics in donating a combined 315 fans to low-income neighbors. Four other companies — including the Korea Federation of Savings Banks and Rockton Korea — delivered care packages of groceries and daily necessities to 390 households.

The district is also addressing food needs for residents who find it difficult to go outside during the heat wave. Starting at the end of July, it will provide "Hearty Banchan" — a set of eight side dishes — to low-income and disabled households every two weeks for a month, in partnership with delivery workers' union Rider Union.

Throughout July, Jung-gu has been holding a series of "nourishing meal sharing" events in collaboration with vocational organizations, businesses and religious institutions to support elderly vulnerable residents through the summer. On July 8, the Myeongdong Saemaul Women's Association served samgyetang to 70 senior citizens.

"We have designated late July through early August, when the heat wave peaks, as an intensive protection period, and we will move quickly to complete the distribution of cooling appliances and food packages," district mayor Kim Gil-sung said.