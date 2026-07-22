Forum with neighborhood chiefs marks first outreach of 9th elected administration

Goyang Special City held a forum with neighborhood chiefs Tuesday at the Deogyang District Office, as Mayor Min Kyung-sun launched her first public outreach effort since taking office.

The gathering brought together Mayor Min, Tong Association federation president Jin Gyeong-sun, the heads of the three district tong councils, and the chiefs of 44 neighborhood tong associations.

The forum — the first since the launch of the 9th elected administration — was organized to recognize the contributions of neighborhood chiefs working on the front lines of local governance and to exchange candid views on community issues.

"I feel greatly reassured to be taking the first steps of the 9th elected administration alongside the neighborhood chiefs who are always devoted to serving residents," Mayor Min said, expressing her gratitude to those in attendance.

She also shared the administration's vision for "citizen-centered, communicative governance," highlighting plans to relocate the mayor's office to the first floor and introduce a direct text messaging service for residents. She called on neighborhood chiefs — who serve as the link between residents and city administration — to actively support local development and city initiatives.

"The candid voices of residents are the greatest driving force for change in Goyang," Min said. "Going forward, I will communicate more closely and comfortably not only with neighborhood chiefs but with even more residents, and actively reflect their on-the-ground opinions in how the city is run."

Jin Gyeong-sun, president of the Goyang Tong Association federation, pledged to keep working as a bridge between residents and the city. "We will make every effort to stay close to residents, maintain constant communication, and contribute to the city's development," she said.

Goyang plans to continue holding forums with various civic and professional groups as part of its ongoing commitment to open governance.