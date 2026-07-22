Jongno-gu (district mayor Yoo Chan-jong) will host the "2027 Early Admissions Strategy Seminar" at Gyeongsin High School on Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. for students and parents preparing for the 2027 academic year's early university admissions cycle.

The seminar is designed to help attendees navigate the increasingly complex early admissions landscape and develop the judgment needed to complete their applications.

It will provide practical information directly applicable to the application process, including key changes to the 2027 early admissions cycle, analysis of university-specific screening methods, and strategies based on school records and the college entrance exam.

The session will be led by Yun Yun-gu, a featured lecturer at EBS college admissions seminars. A seasoned admissions expert with experience at universities and various admissions events, Yun plans to present complex admissions information in a clear, student-friendly format.

A question-and-answer session will follow the lecture, giving participants the chance to ask the instructor directly about topics such as choosing an early admissions track, making the most of school records, meeting minimum college entrance exam requirements, and determining which universities to apply to.

The seminar is open to high school students and parents preparing for the 2027 early admissions cycle. Participants do not need to be Jongno-gu residents — current students or graduates of high schools located within the district are also eligible.

Registration is limited to 100 participants on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications open Friday at 9 a.m. via Naver Form or the QR code on the event poster. Results will be sent by text message on July 30.

Attendance is free, and all participants will receive one copy of the "2027 Early Admissions Strategy Reference Guide."

Jongno-gu also plans to hold a "2028 Admissions System Reform Seminar" in October for first- and second-year high school students and their parents, covering changes to the admissions environment including the high school credit system and the new five-tier internal grading scale.

"The early admissions process requires carefully examining each university's screening criteria, assessing a student's individual strengths, and building a strategy around them," district mayor Yoo said. "Jongno-gu will support students and parents in building a stable college admissions plan grounded in information they can trust."