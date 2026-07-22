A work by Oh Tae-won, a professor in the visual design department at Honam University, has been included in the revised elementary school art textbook for grades 5 and 6, published by education publisher i-Scream Media.

The inclusion carries significant weight as recognition of Oh's work as standard public-education content, affirming its artistic value in nurturing the creative sensibility of the next generation. It marks the second time his work has appeared in a Korean textbook, following its inclusion in a Chunjae Education textbook in 2018. That consecutive appearances in textbooks from different periods speak to the enduring artistic originality and educational value his work has demonstrated over time.

The featured piece, "Waterdrops Falling into a Fantasy Land," appears in a unit titled "Expanding Your Thinking — Drawing Ideas from Artworks to Create Your Own."

Oh earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in plastic arts from the University of Paris 8 in France, before completing a doctorate in visual design at Hongik University, having also studied at Seoul National University.

"I hope the work serves as a spark of inspiration that awakens young students' imaginations and sets their minds in motion," Oh said. "As both an artist and an educator, it is deeply meaningful to me that my work can communicate with future generations through a textbook."