Dongjak-gu has built an integrated digital map for electric vehicle charging facilities to improve residents' access to charging stations and support data-driven policy decisions. District Mayor Ryu Sam-young heads the office.

The project began in April and was completed July 6. It is accessible through "Smart Dongjak Map," the district's big data platform, allowing users to view all EV charging-related information at a glance.

The digital map visualizes charging station locations, the number of chargers by type — fast and slow — and charging fees, while also displaying EV registration figures by facility.

The map also integrates fire safety facility data for areas surrounding charging stations, including thermal imaging cameras, fire-specific extinguishers and suffocation fire blankets, giving users safety information relevant to EV fire response.

Charging fee data will initially cover public charging stations, with private station information to be added on a rolling basis.

The district plans to use the digital map as a data resource for expanding charging infrastructure and selecting new installation sites, as well as for strengthening its fire response framework.

To access the map, users can search "Smart Dongjak Map" on Naver and follow the top link, or visit the Dongjak-gu website and navigate through the quick menu to the big data platform section, then select the "EV charging station" category.

Beyond EV charging stations, Smart Dongjak Map consolidates a range of lifestyle and administrative information, including illegal parking CCTV locations, children's cafes, civil defense shelters and shade structures.

The district has also been working to improve EV convenience and safety management on other fronts. In April, it produced an "EV Charging Zone Fire Safety Manual" compiling key response guidelines by audience and situation, which was distributed to relevant facilities and apartment complexes.

"EV charging facilities must be available in sufficient numbers where users need them, while also being carefully prepared for safety issues such as fires," district Mayor Ryu said. "I hope this digital map will improve residents' convenience in using charging facilities and serve as a practical resource for expanding infrastructure and managing safety."