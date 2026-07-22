Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Zelensky removed Syrskyi on Tuesday and appointed Joint Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi as his successor, according to CNN, Reuters and other foreign media. The decision came after six days of protests in Kyiv and other cities demanding Syrskyi's dismissal.

The demonstrations erupted last week when Zelensky fired Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, a reform-minded official who had spearheaded Ukraine's drone innovation drive. His removal drew a sharp backlash from Ukrainian citizens and within the military, where he had enjoyed broad support.

The protests ran from Thursday through Tuesday in Kyiv and other cities, with demonstrators calling for Fedorov's reinstatement and Syrskyi's removal.

Zelensky announced Syrskyi's dismissal Tuesday through his official account on X, formerly Twitter.

The new commander-in-chief, Drapatyi, led Ukraine's ground forces from 2024 to 2025. He wrote on Facebook the same day: "It has always been an honor to serve Ukraine. I will work with a sense of responsibility and full focus."

The leadership shake-up comes as Ukraine strikes Russia's energy sector and logistics networks — key sources of Russian budget revenue — in a bid to seize the initiative on the battlefield.

Former Defense Minister Fedorov welcomed Drapatyi's appointment. Zelensky said he met with Fedorov on Tuesday and offered him a position that would consolidate the country's technological capabilities. It was not immediately clear whether Fedorov had accepted the offer.