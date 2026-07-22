By Park Jong-il, Senior Reporter Geumcheon-gu announced that the Geumcheon Self-Sufficiency Center has been named an outstanding institution in the Ministry of Health and Welfare's "2026 Regional Self-Sufficiency Center Simplified Performance Evaluation."

The center has now earned the distinction three consecutive times, following previous selections in 2022 and 2024. The recognition reflects its participant-centered approach to self-sufficiency programs and consistent operational results, again demonstrating its capacity to run an effective local self-sufficiency center.

The evaluation covered all 250 regional self-sufficiency centers nationwide, assessing factors including the rate of increase in self-sufficiency work participants, enrollment and retention rates for asset-building support programs, and sales growth by self-sufficiency business units. One hundred centers were named outstanding institutions, and the Geumcheon center was among 10 in Seoul to make the list.

The center operates self-sufficiency work programs, case management services and asset-building support initiatives to help low-income residents with the capacity to work achieve financial independence. It also runs a range of self-sufficiency business units — including meal services for low-income residents and the elderly, and laundry services for gyms and saunas — giving participants stable work experience and a foundation for economic self-reliance.

The district said it plans to continue working with the center to expand tailored self-sufficiency services, strengthen the competitiveness and operational capacity of its programs, and actively support low-income residents on the path to independence.

"Being named an outstanding institution three times in a row is a meaningful achievement made possible by the dedication of the center's staff, the residents who participate in the programs, and the support and cooperation of the broader community," district mayor Choi Gi-chan said. "We will continue to expand participant-centered, tailored self-sufficiency services and do everything we can to help residents achieve stable, lasting independence."