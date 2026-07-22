Gangnam District Mayor Kim Hyeon-gi visited the Apgujeong reconstruction complex for the first time since taking office in the ninth directly elected term, inspecting project progress and meeting with residents' association representatives on site.

On Tuesday, Kim met with the heads of zones 2, 3, 4 and 5 and redevelopment project officials at the Shin Hyundai Apartment complex in zone 2, listening to key concerns and requests from each zone. After the meeting, he toured the project sites to assess conditions on the ground.

The visit was organized to identify difficulties arising during the reconstruction process and to find ways to tailor administrative support to each zone's stage of development. Participants shared major challenges — including permitting procedures and coordination with relevant agencies — and agreed to work closely together to accelerate the projects.

The Apgujeong reconstruction effort entered full swing this year. Following the completion of contractor selections for zones 3, 4 and 5 in May, zone 2 passed its integrated review in July. In the second half of this year, zone 2 is expected to apply for project implementation authorization, while zones 3, 4 and 5 are scheduled to undergo their own integrated reviews.

The district plans to proactively review each zone's schedule and outstanding issues, and to swiftly coordinate matters requiring consultation with the Seoul Metropolitan Government and related agencies. Given the scale of the redevelopment along the Han River, the district will look beyond improving residential conditions to address broader urban quality, including transportation, pedestrian infrastructure and public facilities.

"The Apgujeong reconstruction is not simply about improving aging residential conditions — it is a core project for strengthening Gangnam's future competitiveness as a city," Kim said. "I will listen directly to residents' voices and find answers on the ground, and taking the fast-track review of Eunma Apartment as a model, I will push the Apgujeong reconstruction forward with the same momentum."