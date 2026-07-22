Seoul's Eunpyeong-gu said Thursday it has approved and officially notified the implementation plan — including the management and disposal plan — for the "Galhyeon-dong Ihwa Yeonlib Street Housing Improvement Project," covering the area around 259-7 Galhyeon-dong.

A street housing improvement project is a small-scale, fast-track redevelopment scheme that upgrades aging residential areas while preserving the existing road network. By eliminating complex procedures such as designating improvement zones and forming steering committees, the approach significantly shortens the project timeline compared with large-scale redevelopment schemes.

The approved implementation plan calls for the construction of an apartment building — 2 below-ground floors and 16 above-ground floors, totaling 146 units including 20 rental units — along with ancillary welfare facilities on a 5,378.4-square-meter site in the Galhyeon-dong Ihwa Yeonlib area.

The project site sits near Yeonsinnae Station, served by subway lines 3 and 6 as well as the GTX-A line, giving it strong transit access. Residents have long endured inadequate parking and narrow alleyways, however.

The redevelopment will add a two-level underground parking facility and is expected to create a pedestrian-friendly, safe and comfortable residential environment.

With the implementation plan now approved, the Ihwa Yeonlib street housing improvement project will move into full construction procedures, including resident relocation, demolition and ground-breaking. The district hopes the project will serve as a model for redeveloping other aging low-rise residential areas within Eunpyeong-gu and provide positive momentum for similar small-scale improvement projects.

"This approval of the Galhyeon-dong Ihwa Yeonlib implementation plan is especially meaningful as it marks the first approval among the small-scale housing improvement projects under way in Eunpyeong-gu," district mayor Kim Mi-kyung said. "We will continue to spare no administrative support in improving the living conditions of aging residential areas that have fallen through the cracks of redevelopment, so that residents can enjoy safe and comfortable homes they can truly feel the difference in."