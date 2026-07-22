Seoul's Gangdong-gu will host its fourth "Culture Concert on the Go" of the year on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the multipurpose hall of Gangdong Central Library.

The event combines a performance by the Gangdong District Youth Symphony Orchestra with a lecture by historian Im Yong-han. The district organized the program to give residents easy access to the arts and humanities close to their daily lives.

Im will speak on the theme "How Did War Begin?", tracing why humans have built states and waged war repeatedly from the earliest civilization of Sumer to the present day. He will also examine the fundamental tensions of human society — why people desire peace yet find conflict hard to avoid — and share lessons drawn from the history of war and peace with residents.

Im heads the KJ Institute for Humanities and Management and runs the YouTube channel "Im Yong-han TV." He has reached wide audiences through television programs including JTBC's "Knowing Bros," MBC's "Crossing the Line" and EBS's "Great Commanders."

His major works include "Human History Through War," "The Art of War," "The Imjin War," "Park Je-ga" and "The Byeongja War."

Registration is open on a first-come, first-served basis through the notice board on the Gangdong-gu website. Details on registration deadlines and availability can also be found there. Walk-in registration will be accepted on the day of the event if seats remain.

Gangdong-gu plans to continue the "Culture Concert on the Go" series with a range of programs, including lectures by prominent figures and outdoor film screenings.

"I hope the Culture Concert on the Go becomes an opportunity for residents to experience history and the arts together and broaden their humanistic insight," district mayor Lee Su-hee said. "We will consistently expand humanities and arts programs that reflect what residents want."