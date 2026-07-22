Seoul's Jung-gu district, led by District Mayor Kim Gil-sung, is carrying forward its field-level communication on urban renewal projects — a practice established during the previous term — into the new administration.

The district held a forum on July 16 with 10 representatives of local housing renewal project associations, sharing project-by-project progress and Jung-gu's tailored public support plans while listening to challenges from the field.

District Mayor Kim Gil-sung was joined at the forum by Lee Chang-woo, head of the Sindang District 10 association; Yun Tae-kwon, head of the Sindang District 9 association; Lee Jeong-su, head of the Sindang District 8 association; Kim Do-hyeong, head of the Jungnim-dong 398 association; Jeong Chun-mo, chair of the urban public housing complex project near Yaksu Station; and Lee Yeong-mi, head of the Namsan Town remodeling association. Participants spoke candidly about project-specific issues and proposals.

Sindang District 8 is currently undergoing demolition work, targeting a ground-breaking next year. Sindang District 9 — which stands to benefit from the easing of Namsan height restrictions — along with Sindang District 10, the Jungnim-dong 398 area and the urban public housing complex project near Yaksu Station are all pushing to complete demolition or break ground by 2030.

The district first shared this year's urban renewal achievements, briefing participants on the status and upcoming schedules of individual projects — including approval of the Namsan Town remodeling housing association, selection of a contractor for Jungnim-dong 398, and the start of demolition work on existing structures in Sindang District 8.

Officials then outlined recent changes to urban renewal policy and the regulatory regime. The briefing covered four updates affecting project progress: simplification of consent procedures for renewal projects, improvements to the fast-track integrated planning consultation method for reconstruction, revisions to incentive items for renewal projects, and expansion of incentives for the urban public housing complex project.

The district also reviewed its Jung-gu-specific public support plan. It intends to provide timely administrative support at each stage of a project through four channels: a dedicated renewal advisory team composed of urban renewal specialists, a pre-approval review service, community briefing sessions held on-site, and expert field inspections.

Association heads and project representatives expressed concern about institutional constraints that remain despite various deregulation measures, as well as new regulations that could emerge going forward. The district said it will closely review feedback from each project, move quickly on matters it can address independently, and continue working with the Seoul Metropolitan Government on issues requiring legislative or regulatory changes.

Jung-gu has held regular forums with urban renewal project representatives since November 2023, working to boost housing supply. The district said it will continue listening to field voices and actively reflecting them in policy and administrative support to help projects advance more quickly.

"When the administration aligns with residents to provide solid backing for renewal projects, those projects can move forward much faster," District Mayor Kim said. "We will continue to offer tailored public support for each project, work through on-the-ground difficulties together, and do our utmost to deliver changes that residents can truly feel."