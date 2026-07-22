This summer, Seokchon Lake offers a cool cultural escape right in the heart of the city.

Seoul's Songpa-gu, led by District Mayor Seo Gang-seok, said it will run a range of cultural and arts programs under the theme "Beat the Heat with Art" at Hosu, a cultural experimentation space at Seokchon Lake.

The district designed the programs to help residents discover new hobbies and recharge through indoor cultural activities during the summer heat.

Throughout August, the district will offer classes spanning reading, fine arts, crafts, cooking and music.

The Monthly Hosu Lab August lineup includes a summer vacation reading club, a lake-painting workshop, a flower dosirak-making class, a baby's first shoes workshop, a pressed-flower keyring class and a net bag knitting session.

A relay of solo and group exhibitions by young visual artists affiliated with The Impact, a Songpa-gu youth arts collective, will also run at the space. The series opens July 28 with Kim Min-seo's "Fate Is ( )," running through Aug. 9, followed by Team Yungyungs (Kim Yun-u and Kim Yun-ji) presenting "Overlapping and Continuing" from Aug. 11 to Aug. 23, and Kang Min-ju's exhibition from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6.

Alongside the exhibitions, artist-led workshops will give visitors a chance to create their own works. Offerings include a pressed-flower keyring session with Kim Min-seo, a travel scene selection activity and a color-collecting workshop with Team Yungyungs, and a "slightly off-kilter landscape" drawing class with Kang Min-ju.

The exhibitions are open without reservations, Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and closed on Mondays and public holidays. The artist workshops and cultural arts classes require advance registration through the Seoul Public Service Reservation system.

"Summer is a season when body and mind can easily wear out from the heat," District Mayor Seo said. "I hope visitors will come to Hosu, the cultural experimentation space at Seokchon Lake, enjoy the young artists' exhibitions, connect with the artists and find new energy in their daily lives."