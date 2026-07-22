Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power's Wolsong Nuclear Power Plant announced Tuesday it will run a "1 kWh Reduction Campaign" for residents of eastern Gyeongju through Sept. 30.

The campaign aims to encourage households to voluntarily reduce their energy use during the summer peak electricity period.

Residents of Gampo-eup, Munmudaewang-myeon and Yangnam-myeon in Gyeongju are eligible to participate.

Those wishing to join can visit the Wolsong Nuclear Power Information Center with their electricity bill and receive a gift by verifying that their power consumption this month is lower than last month's, or that this year's usage is lower than last year's.

In addition to paper utility bills, participants may bring electronic billing statements or building management fee statements — any document confirming a month-on-month reduction in electricity use.

Only electricity bills issued in July, August or September of this year are accepted, excluding off-peak nighttime electricity bills, and each household may participate only once.