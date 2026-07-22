Daegu city is moving to revive its long-stalled multimodal transit center project at Seo-Daegu Station after the facility's original designation expired.

According to the city, a special planning zone covering 147,806 square meters around the station — including the 44,194-square-meter transit center site — will be officially designated and announced by the end of this month.

The Seo-Daegu Station multimodal transit center was first designated in July 2023, but no applicants came forward due to a construction market downturn and weak private investment.

The designation automatically lapsed Wednesday after its three-year validity period under the relevant regulations expired. The city said it can pursue a new designation once a private developer is secured.

In anticipation of the lapse, Daegu revised its development plan for the area around Seo-Daegu Station. On July 16, the city's joint urban and architecture committee reviewed and approved the "Seo-Daegu Station transit-oriented area development urban management plan."

Within the newly designated special planning zone around the station, private developers will be able to submit comprehensive development proposals that include the multimodal transit center alongside commercial, business, cultural and residential facilities.

However, the transit center site itself must retain its designated use, with development limited to transit and support facilities.

The city plans to work with Korea Railroad Corporation and other relevant agencies to solicit private developers, draw up a detailed project plan and then pursue a new transit center designation.

"This special planning zone designation lays the groundwork for private developers to propose creative and commercially viable development plans," said Heo Ju-yeong, director of Daegu's urban housing bureau. "We will develop Seo-Daegu Station into a new growth hub for the city's western district."