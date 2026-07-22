Sangju, North Gyeongsang Province, has announced a new city slogan and five governing principles for its ninth elected administration.

The city announced Tuesday that its new slogan reads: "Dreaming of the ideal, making it reality — Sangju, the heart of South Korea."

The five governing principles are: proactive administration that embraces challenge, a communicative and harmonious society, a vibrant city that draws visitors, future industries built on the city's strengths, and reliable tailored welfare.

Sangju plans to use the new slogan and governing principles as the foundational direction for major policies and projects going forward, with each department set to develop detailed action plans to be reflected across city administration.

"The new slogan is a commitment to believe in Sangju's potential and to turn the future we dream of together with our citizens into reality," Mayor An Jae-min said. "We will build on Sangju's strengths to make it a central city in South Korea — one that people want to visit, where young people return, where businesses invest, and where everyone wants to live."