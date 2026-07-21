Seoul's Dongdaemun-gu said it has wrapped up the first "Dialogue with Residents" sessions of the ninth elected term and will track all 203 proposals submitted across 15 neighborhoods through to resolution. The district plans to notify each person who submitted a proposal directly with the review outcome and progress updates.

The tour began in Sinseol-dong on July 6 and concluded in Hoegi-dong on Thursday, completing the circuit of all 15 neighborhoods. The sessions were organized to launch the ninth elected term's district administration with residents' voices as its foundation — a direct, on-the-ground effort to hear each neighborhood's distinct conditions and pressing issues and incorporate them into the district's governing blueprint.

Each session drew roughly 80 to 110 residents. Compared with previous events, participation rose about 20 percent and the number of proposals submitted increased about 30 percent. The 203 proposals received in total reflected strong public interest in the new administration and local issues.

Residents focused mainly on everyday concerns: improving roads and pedestrian environments, expanding parking, easing traffic inconveniences, upgrading aging facilities, strengthening welfare and safety services, and addressing housing and urban renewal. Suggestions on medium- and long-term development plans tailored to each neighborhood's conditions were also raised.

Each session followed a set format — opening remarks by the district mayor, a report on key neighborhood business, and then open dialogue with residents. District Mayor Choi Dong-min, along with bureau and division heads, listened to residents in person and answered questions on the spot where possible. For proposals requiring further review, officials explained the process and the direction of follow-up consideration.

The district will distribute the 203 proposals among the relevant departments, which will assess each one for urgency, scope of benefit, feasibility and likely impact on residents' daily lives. Issues that can be resolved immediately will be acted on without delay; those requiring budget allocation or coordination with other agencies will be managed as medium- to long-term tasks.

To ensure proposals do not simply sit in an inbox, department heads will conduct regular progress checks. Residents who submitted proposals will be kept informed of review outcomes and next steps, with communication continuing until each matter is fully resolved.

"Going around all 15 neighborhoods, I was able to confirm in concrete terms the difficulties residents face and the challenges each community needs to work through," District Mayor Choi said. "Residents' proposals must not stop at being heard — they need to lead to real change."

"Issues that can be resolved right away will be handled promptly, and for matters that take time, we will communicate clearly why and keep residents updated on progress," he added. "We will see every proposal through to the end so that residents' voices translate into tangible improvements in their daily lives."