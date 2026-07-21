Daegu Children's World is drawing attention for successfully establishing a community-based education model built on close cooperation with a local university.

The facility announced Tuesday that it has partnered with the English Education Department of Daegu National University of Education to launch "Fun English Play Class," a play- and activity-centered English education program, with the inaugural session held Saturday.

The class took place at the Kkumnuri Hall's Kkumbit Madang space at Daegu Children's World, with student mentors volunteering their time under the guidance of Im Jae-hyeon, a professor in the university's English Education Department.

Participating children joined university student mentors in age-appropriate interactive activities — games, songs, physical exercises and role play — building interest in English and developing basic communication skills.

"Fun English Play Class" will run once a month through December, for a total of six sessions. Participation is free, and those wishing to join may apply online through the Daegu Children's World official website during the registration period for each session.

"We are grateful for the strong interest shown — registrations closed early," said Kim Su-hui, director of Daegu Children's World. "We will work to create a virtuous cycle in which the region's talented human resources contribute to the healthy growth of children, and fulfill our role as a hub for community partnership."

Daegu Children's World has been operated by the Daegu Happiness Foundation under a mandate from the city of Daegu since 2026, offering a wide range of culture, arts and hands-on programs for children and families.