The Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association held a signing ceremony at its building in Gangdong-gu, Seoul, with KBI Group and the North Gyeongsang Province chapter of the Korea Construction Association to launch the Champions Tour event "KLPGA 2026 KBI Group·North Gyeongsang Construction Association Invitational."

Co-hosted by KBI Group (Chairman Park Han-sang) and the North Gyeongsang Province chapter of the Korea Construction Association — both chaired by Park — the tournament runs two days beginning Oct. 27 at Sejong Field Golf Club in Saneul-dong, Sejong, with a purse of 70 million won ($47,200). The top 60 players on the Champions Tour money list will compete in the season-ending showcase.

KBI Group Chairman Park Han-sang, who attended the signing ceremony, said the company would do its utmost to make the season finale "the greatest stage for players and a moving, season-closing festival for golf fans." He added that the group would continue working to build "a healthy society where sports and medicine go hand in hand."

Im Chun-su, director of the North Gyeongsang Province chapter of the Korea Construction Association, said the organization has long been committed to social contribution and hopes the tournament will "spread the positive values of the construction industry and a philosophy of mutual growth nationwide, and serve as a meaningful opportunity for sports and the regional economy to grow together."

KBI Group is a diversified conglomerate with operations spanning materials, electric wire, automotive parts, construction, and environment and energy. It also operates Gabeul Gumi Rehabilitation Hospital, a post-acute rehabilitation medical institution designated by the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The North Gyeongsang Province chapter of the Korea Construction Association is the industry's representative body in the province, established to promote the development of the regional construction sector and strengthen the competitiveness of its member companies.