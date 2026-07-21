Kyung Dong Navien has launched the Navien Bathcare, an integrated bathroom air quality management device. The addition completes the company's indoor air quality solution lineup, which already included kitchen and living room ventilation and air purification products.

The new product supports multiple modes — dehumidification, warm air, dry and exhaust — to keep the bathroom comfortable. In dehumidification mode, the device simultaneously uses exhaust, warm air and fan functions to quickly remove moisture. The company said humid air is expelled outside while warm airflow dries the remaining moisture inside.

Users can also select individual functions as needed. Warm air mode heats the bathroom air to create a cozy environment regardless of the season. Dry mode uses a strong airflow to quickly dry the body after bathing, keeping users feeling fresh until they leave the bathroom, the company said.

Exhaust mode expels bathroom air outside, rapidly clearing humidity and odors. When not in operation, the unit blocks outside air from entering to keep the bathroom comfortable, the company added.

Activating the energy-saving mode lets the device run only as needed via a BLDC motor, improving energy efficiency. Low-noise operation also makes it suitable for late-night use. Airflow direction can be adjusted up, down, left and right to suit the bathroom layout, while key functions such as mode selection and airflow control can be operated easily with a remote control.

The Navien Bathcare comes in four models — TMA551, TMA550, TMA531 and TMA530 — and is available in two colors: warm white and essence white.