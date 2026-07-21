A wide range of participants — from YouTubers and mom-cafe operators to licensed real estate agents and policy experts — are set to attend President Lee Jae Myung's National Grand Forum on Real Estate Policy on Thursday.

Cheong Wa Dae released the list of attendees on Tuesday.

The event runs for 100 minutes beginning at 10 a.m. After opening remarks by President Lee and a presentation of pre-collected public opinions by a vice minister of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, three academics will deliver policy presentations: Jin Mi-yun, a professor at Myongji University, on housing supply; Kim Young-do, a researcher at the Korea Institute of Finance, on real estate financing; and Kang Seong-hun, a professor at Hanyang University, on taxation. A free-form discussion will follow.

A total of 140 people will attend. Government representatives include Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun-cheol, Minister of Interior and Safety Yun Ho-jung, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Kim Yun-deok, and Financial Services Commission Chairman Lee Eok-won.

From academia and expert circles, attendees include Jin Chang-ha, a professor in the economics department at Hanyang University; Oh Jong-hyeon, head of the tax research division at the Korea Institute of Public Finance; and Yun Ji-hae, head of the research lab at Real Estate 114.

Industry and association representatives include Kim Seong-eun, chairman of the Korea Housing Builders Association; Lee Jin, director of the policy research office at the Korea Developer Association; and Jo Hang-sin, a division head at the Korea Financial Investment Association.

Influencers and real estate and mom-cafe figures are also on the list. Choi Young-min runs the YouTube channel "Jaetekeu Ilgeo-juneun Pailleot," a personal finance commentary channel with about 1.29 million subscribers. Chae Sang-uk operates "Chaebusin," which has 290,000 subscribers. Both are expected to attend, along with Kwon Ki-hyeon, a director at an urban development research institute.

Also attending are Jang Mi-young, head of Real Estate 114's OK licensed real estate office; Lee Hye-won, head of Mr. Holmes' Seongdong Geumho Center licensed real estate office; and Kim Hee-jun, head of the Segi licensed real estate office.

From civil society, attendees include Kim Hyeon-dong, an executive committee member of People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy's tax and fiscal reform center; Choi Ha-eun, an activist with the Mindalpaengi Union; and Jo Jeong-heun, chair of the land and housing committee at Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice.

Cheong Wa Dae said 29 members of the general public will also take part, drawn from among those who submitted opinions through the public comment website and expressed a wish to attend.

Five journalists specializing in real estate, including editorial writers, are also expected to participate.