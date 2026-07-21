Yuyu Pharma has launched Madi & Good, a joint cooling patch designed for easy application on a range of joints.

The patch contains tourmaline and illite, along with menthol, peppermint oil, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and ginger oil. The company said it uses far-infrared cooling therapy to deliver a fresh, cooling sensation deep into the skin.

Made from a stretchy material that has passed a primary skin irritation test, the patch is designed for use on high-movement joints including the fingers, wrists, elbows and knees. It can be worn during daily activities and exercise. The company said the product has also completed far-infrared emissivity testing at 90 percent, as well as tests for negative ion generation, heavy metals and deodorization.

"Attention to joint care is expanding beyond older adults to people of all ages who enjoy an active lifestyle and sports," Yuyu Pharma said. "Those who feel strain from repetitive joint use can use it conveniently anytime, anywhere."