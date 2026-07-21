The Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority is facing criticism that its major budget projects are disproportionately concentrated in Songdo International City.

Despite overseeing three districts — Songdo, Yeongjong and Cheongna — the agency has drawn fire for skewing its projects, investment and work reports toward Songdo, with calls growing for a balanced development strategy across all zones.

According to a progress report on the agency's major budget projects disclosed Tuesday at the 312th extraordinary session of the Incheon City Council's Industry and Economy Committee, 18 of the agency's 27 major budget projects were Songdo-related.

Total project costs were similarly concentrated in Songdo, which also accounted for 73 percent of foreign direct investment, while Yeongjong's share stood at just 23 percent, highlighting a stark investment gap between the zones.

City Council member Kim Gwang-hun, who brought the report to light at the session, sharply criticized the imbalance.

"The Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority is an agency that covers Songdo, Yeongjong and Cheongna, yet the submitted report is almost entirely about Songdo," Kim said. "It is hard to tell whether this is an Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority report or a Songdo Free Economic Zone report."

He went on to say the agency must move away from a structure in which projects and budgets are concentrated in a single area and instead establish a balanced development strategy encompassing the entire free economic zone. "When development draws on each district's distinct characteristics and competitiveness, the overall competitiveness of the Incheon Free Economic Zone can rise as well," he said.

Kim particularly urged that Yeongjong International City's locational advantage as a city supporting Incheon International Airport be more actively leveraged.

"Yeongjong is a key hub for aviation, logistics and the MRO industry, so development tailored to its characteristics is needed," he said. "It is time to look back and ask what development achievements have actually represented Yeongjong."

"Yeongjong should develop as Yeongjong, Cheongna as Cheongna, and Songdo as Songdo — each playing to its own strengths," Kim added. "We must shift to a policy that considers balance and distinct character across all zones, rather than pushing projects centered on one particular area."

Kim said he would continue to monitor whether free economic zone policy and budgets remain skewed toward any single district and would actively press, at the Assembly level, for a balanced growth plan that includes Yeongjong and Cheongna.