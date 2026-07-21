City opens promotional pavilion at Korea's booth during 48th UNESCO World Heritage Committee session

Yangju has launched a promotional campaign to raise the international profile of the Hoeamsa Temple Site, opening a dedicated pavilion at Korea's national booth during the 48th UNESCO World Heritage Committee session.

The city said it is operating the "Yangju Hoeamsa Temple Site Promotional Pavilion" within the Korea booth from Monday through July 29, introducing the site's outstanding universal value and the progress of its World Heritage nomination bid to domestic and international visitors.

The pavilion showcases the site's World Heritage credentials and the nomination process through a range of promotional content. The city also plans to screen promotional videos and distribute materials to help visitors better understand the site and build broader interest.

On the pavilion's opening day, Yangju Mayor Jeong Deok-yeong visited the Korea booth to inspect the exhibition content and operations. Jeong reviewed the status of the World Heritage nomination effort, encouraged staff and officials on site, and lent his support to the promotional drive aimed at securing a successful listing.

Through the pavilion, Yangju aims to widely communicate the historical value and conservation achievements of the Hoeamsa Temple Site to experts, officials and general visitors attending the World Heritage Committee session, and to build broader international consensus in support of the nomination.

Hong Mi-yeong, head of the city's Culture and Tourism Division, said the pavilion at the Korea booth is "a meaningful opportunity to share the World Heritage value of the Hoeamsa Temple Site with audiences at home and abroad," adding that the city would "continue to do its utmost to advance the nomination through diverse promotional activities and international cooperation."