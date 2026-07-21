German firm Processlabs conducted audit based on PAM v4.0 Company to pursue A-SPICE CL2, ISO 26262 certifications next

Korens, an automotive parts manufacturer, said Tuesday it had successfully completed its electric vehicle refrigerant integrated driver project and obtained A-SPICE CL1 certification, a global standard for automotive software development processes.

A-SPICE is a global controller development standard that automakers worldwide use to evaluate the software development capabilities and quality of parts suppliers. As the shift toward software-defined vehicles accelerates and EV electronic components grow increasingly complex, the certification has become a prerequisite for entering global automaker supply chains.

Korens proactively applied A-SPICE PAM v4.0, the industry's latest evaluation standard, to obtain the certification. The company met all key criteria covering the full controller development cycle, including project management, systems and software engineering, quality assurance and change management.

To complete the project successfully and satisfy international standards, Korens adopted Codebeamer, an integrated application lifecycle management solution. The tool enabled a high level of traceability between software and hardware development processes, and linked the entire development cycle — from complex requirements analysis through design, implementation and verification — within a single system, improving overall development efficiency.

The certification audit was conducted by Germany's Processlabs. Lead auditor Jorg Diringer, recognized as an expert in A-SPICE, the automotive cybersecurity standard ISO/SAE 21434, and process optimization and digital transformation, participated in the assessment.

"This A-SPICE CL1 certification is a key milestone in successfully leading the EV refrigerant integrated driver project for a global automaker, and a testament to Korens' advanced electronic controller software and hardware development capabilities on the world stage," a company official said.

The official added that the company plans to further refine process quality to achieve A-SPICE CL2 ahead of schedule, then pursue certifications for ISO 26262, the global vehicle functional safety standard, as well as cybersecurity — a central focus of the automotive electronics market.

Korens is a global automotive parts company that develops and produces exhaust gas recirculation systems and vehicle thermal management systems. Building on more than 30 years of internal combustion engine expertise, the company has been expanding into electrification components and eco-friendly mobility solutions.