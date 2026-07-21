The National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee voted Tuesday to hold a hearing on the Korea Football Association on July 30, in a plenary session led by the ruling party.

The committee passed a motion to revise the hearing implementation plan, among other items, with People Power Party lawmakers absent from the session.

The committee had originally scheduled the hearing for Wednesday but postponed it, citing ongoing negotiations over the formation of standing committees.

Committee chair Lee Jae-jeong said she was glad to hear that progress had been made in the committee formation talks. "I hope all ruling and opposition party members will come together to address the questions the public has, and to discuss how the Korea Football Association can be normalized and play its proper role in the healthy development of Korean football," she said.

The committee named 15 witnesses for the hearing, including Chung Mong-gyu, former Korea Football Association president, and Hong Myung-bo, former national team head coach. Eight reference witnesses were also designated, including Park Ji-sung, co-chair of the K-Football Innovation Committee, and Yoo Seung-min, president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee.