The Cheorwon Hwakang Daseulgi Festival, built around the daseulgi freshwater snail that thrives only in clean, unpolluted waters, has earned two top honors: the Korea Festival Content Grand Prize and the Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province Outstanding Festival award.

Now in its 20th year under the theme "Wise Festival Enjoyment," the festival runs July 30 through Aug. 2 at Shuri Park along the Hwakang River in Gimhwa.

The festival grounds will feature a large swimming pool, water rides, aquatic attractions and a kids' base camp. Over four days, visitors can also take part in a 200,000-water-balloon battle, a physical challenge event alongside soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division and the Baekgol Water Drop activity.

To mark the 20th anniversary, organizers have prepared special sculptures and colorful nighttime neon displays. The signature Golden Daseulgi Catching program — the festival's main draw — will expand its venue to accommodate more visitors.

Three evenings of outdoor performances will feature a civilian-military harmony event with the 3rd Division, an opening ceremony and the Cheorwon Harmony Dream Song Festival, offering entertainment for all generations.

Popular singers including Summer Cake, Ssai Burger, Omyuo, Park Seo-jin, Kim Hyun-jung and Reggae River of Peace (HaHa & Skull) are set to take the stage.

Between performances, a water-splash festival will add to the midsummer excitement.

For the 20th anniversary opening ceremony, organizers are replacing fireworks with a drone show — a more eco-friendly spectacle that Cheorwon-gun says will make the launch more memorable and give the milestone year added meaning.

In keeping with the festival's sustainable travel and eco-friendly ethos, food vendors will use reusable containers to cut down on single-use waste.

A DMZ agricultural market will operate to support local commerce, alongside a local night pub run in partnership with area breweries — giving visitors a chance to sample Cheorwon's farm produce and regional brewing culture while providing a direct boost to local producers and businesses.

As a special incentive for overnight visitors, tourists who stay at accommodations — including campsites — in Cheorwon during the festival period can present their receipts to receive a ticket for the Golden Daseulgi Catching experience. The event is designed to boost visitor satisfaction and encourage longer stays in the county.

Cheorwon-gun Mayor Kim Dong-il, who has been working closely with Gangwon Province Governor U Sang-ho on regional development, said the 20th edition of the festival has been prepared with a rich lineup of hands-on activities, performances and programs that support the local economy. "As the festival that defines Cheorwon's summer, I hope you will come with family, loved ones and friends and create special memories," he said.