The 2026 Yangyang Summer Festival will run from July 31 through Aug. 1 at Naksan Beach in Yangyang-gun, centered on the themes of intergenerational unity, energy, freedom, youth and excitement.

Hosted by Yangyang-gun and organized by the Yangyang Culture Foundation, the festival's opening day will focus on intergenerational unity, energy and freedom, with trot music and dance performances leading the way.

Emceed by singers Ryu Ji-gwang and So Yu-mi, the first day's lineup features Jadu, known for powerful vocals and dynamic performances; hip-hop act Mighty Mouse; girl group ICHILLIN; and singer Jeong Hye-rin — a mix of acts designed to bring audiences of all generations together on one stage.

Aug. 1 will shift to the themes of youth and party, with hip-hop, EDM and a water-bomb performance set to take the stage.

Girl group HiKi headlines the second day, joined by hip-hop artists Hanhae and Bumkey, Ssabi and DJ INA, all set to drive the midsummer night's energy to its peak.

Organizers plan to hand out glow bracelets and picnic mats free of charge at the venue to enhance the concert experience and improve convenience for attendees.

Throughout the festival, a variety of audience-participation events will be held, including an on-the-spot quiz show, a talent search, a best-couple contest and an impromptu singing and dance competition. More than 40 prizes, including accommodation vouchers, are also on offer.

A large sand sculpture measuring 10 meters wide and 2.5 meters tall will be installed on the beach, and at night it will be transformed into an atmospheric photo zone with LED lighting.

Yangyang-gun and the Yangyang Culture Foundation will deploy cooling equipment at the venue — including mist tunnels and mobile air conditioners — and will put in place dedicated safety personnel and an emergency medical system to ensure the safety and comfort of all attendees.