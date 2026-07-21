Seoul's Gangbuk-gu said it has completed a full renovation of Ohyeon Children's Park in Beon 3-dong, transforming the aging facility into a multipurpose rest space where residents of all generations can gather.

The project drew a total budget of 700 million won ($472,000) and moved away from conventional, one-size-fits-all renovation methods in favor of spatial innovation. The district introduced a competitive design proposal process from the planning stage, selecting a play facility design distinguished by its creativity and originality.

The central design theme of the newly renovated park is "Starlight Gathering Place" — a concept that likens children, each shining in their own way, to starlight, and envisions an integrated play space where every child can participate regardless of physical ability.

The district took into account the surrounding environment — including a nearby elementary school and apartment complex — and arranged the park's play zones by age group and activity type. The main children's play area features the "Twinkle Park" combination play structure, which includes a barrier-free rotating stage and a rock-climbing wall designed to spark creative adventurousness. The toddler zone houses the "Milky Way" infant play structure, complete with a trampoline and swings suited to younger children's developmental needs, providing a safe and varied play environment.

The park was also designed throughout with inclusive access in mind. A barrier-free rotating stage accommodating wheelchair users and unobstructed pathways were incorporated at multiple points, creating a play space that children with and without disabilities can use together.

Thoughtful design for nighttime visitors is another standout feature. Starlight LED strip lighting installed along the play structures and main pathways evokes a night-sky galaxy while improving visibility, ensuring safe pedestrian conditions after dark.

To make the park a shared retreat for adults and seniors as well as children, the district expanded its fitness offerings. Eleven exercise stations were installed in total — including a twin warming arm unit — along with three senior-specific pieces of equipment designed with the physical characteristics of older users in mind, turning the park into a wellness space where all generations can stay active together.

The district also gave careful attention to the park's green spaces, planting a variety of seasonal ground-cover plants beneath previously bare conifer trees to enhance both its ecological function and visual appeal.

"Ohyeon Children's Park has been reborn as a multigenerational space where children can play freely and families and seniors alike can enjoy rest and exercise," Gangbuk-gu district mayor Jeong Chang-su said. "We will continue to create pleasant park environments that all residents can comfortably use in their daily lives."