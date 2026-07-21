Kyungnam Energy recently held a special occupational safety and health education session for about 100 employees from partner companies that carry out city gas pipeline construction, the company announced Tuesday. The session took place at Energyum, the auditorium at its Changwon headquarters in South Gyeongsang Province. It was designed to raise safety management standards at pipeline construction sites and strengthen partner companies' capacity for independent safety and health practices.

The curriculum focused on field operations and relevant regulations. Key topics included basic worker safety rules, the characteristics of pipeline construction and common accident types, case studies and legal precedent analysis, and major provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.

Participants reviewed the Rules on Occupational Safety and Health Standards and shared best practices in safety management from other companies. They also discussed safety improvements applicable to actual pipeline construction sites.

Ryu Jong-gwon, head of Kyungnam Energy's city gas business division, said safety in city gas infrastructure begins with a thorough safety consciousness shared by both the company and its partners. "We will strictly comply with legal safety rules on site to build a workplace free of accidents," he said.