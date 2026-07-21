Seoul's Gangdong-gu said it is extending the enrollment period for its "Lifestyle Safety Insurance for People with Developmental Disabilities" through Aug. 31, citing strong public interest after more than 700 residents applied for coverage.

Starting this year, the district has been covering the full insurance premium from its own budget to help people with developmental disabilities prepare for accidents that may arise from unpredictable behavior in daily life.

The program was designed to address the reality that people with developmental disabilities often face barriers to obtaining private insurance on their own. Since enrollment opened in April, more than 700 applications have been submitted.

Given the consistently high level of interest, the district decided to extend the application period so that more people with developmental disabilities can benefit from the coverage.

Eligibility is open to people with developmental disabilities — including those with intellectual and autism spectrum disabilities — who reside in Gangdong-gu. Premiums are fully covered by the district budget, and the policy renews automatically each year.

Coverage is divided into two categories: liability insurance and accident insurance. The liability component covers personal injury and property damage claims arising from incidents in daily life for which the policyholder is held responsible. Policyholders are covered for up to 30 million won ($19,530) per incident, with a 20,000 won deductible per claim.

The accident insurance covers the policyholder for injuries sustained in an accident. Benefits include up to 50 million won for post-injury disability, 100,000 won for fracture diagnosis (excluding dental fractures), and 100,000 won per year for heat-related illness diagnosis.

The insurer is DB Insurance. In the event of an accident, the person with a developmental disability or their guardian must file the claim directly through a dedicated customer service channel. Claims may be submitted within three years of the date of the accident, with no limit on the number of claims.

Gangdong-gu District Mayor Lee Su-hee said more than 700 residents had already applied, reflecting strong community interest. "We hope even more people will apply and take advantage of the insurance benefits," she said.

Those wishing to enroll may complete an application form and submit it in person at the community service center in their area of residence, or send it by email to the relevant Gangdong-gu office. For more information, visit the Gangdong-gu website or contact the district's disability welfare division.