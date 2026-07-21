Broadcaster Tyler Rasch, who recently announced the closure of his YouTube channel, has shared an update on his new venture into entrepreneurship.

On Tuesday, Rasch wrote on Instagram: "It's a truly thrilling experience. I think there's real meaning in trying entrepreneurship — the thing everyone tells you not to do — at least once in your life."

He added, "Of course there are risks. There are always risks. In a way, not trying is also a risk you have to bear."

"The world these days is so complex and fast-changing that no one knows what will happen — it's already a world full of risks," Rasch wrote. "There's still a lot I lack and a lot I need to fill in, but finding interest in the process of filling those gaps, and learning along the way, seems to be what drives me."

He also shared photos of a product from Kalpabet, a food brand he founded — a vegan snack called "Hangul Gwaja" (hangul snack), shaped after the consonants and vowels of the Korean alphabet.

Earlier, on Monday, Rasch announced the closure of his YouTube channel "Tyler Bolkkayo," which had 810,000 subscribers.

"If there's a beginning, there must be an end — the 'Tyler Bolkkayo' you've known has now come to a close," he wrote. "I'll do my best to make it a beautiful finish. I'll be back with an even better version of myself." He did not explain his reasons for ending the channel at the time.

Born in 1988, Rasch studied international studies at the University of Chicago and diplomacy at Seoul National University's graduate school. He rose to prominence in 2014 through JTBC's "Abnormal Summit."