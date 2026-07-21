President Donald Trump has rejected roughly 6,000 clemency applications from ordinary citizens in a single sweep, even as he has continued to use his pardon power to benefit political supporters and donors since taking office.

According to The New York Times, the Justice Department notified applicants Monday that it had denied more than 300 pardon requests and more than 5,600 commutation requests.

The rejection notices sent to applicants did not specify reasons for the denials. They cited only the relevant legal provision stating that the president may reject pardon petitions directly or accept a recommendation for denial from the attorney general.

Earlier, speculation had circulated in the United States that as many as 250 people could receive special pardons to mark the nation's 250th anniversary, but the White House cautioned against reading too much into the reports, saying it was merely an idea that had been floated internally among staff.

The Times noted that bulk rejections of pardon and commutation requests are not unusual in themselves. Former President Joe Biden also rejected about 6,000 pardon applications shortly before leaving office.

However, observers say Trump's use of the pardon power has been concentrated on political figures rather than ordinary applicants.

Shortly after returning to the White House, Trump pardoned roughly 1,600 people who had been charged or convicted in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

On July 3, he also pardoned 11 people, including political donor Adam Kidan, along with individuals penalized for violating Clean Air Act emissions regulations under the Biden administration.

Kidan was released after serving two and a half years in prison on fraud charges and donated $270,000 to Trump's political action committee in 2024.

The Times said the mass rejection of clemency requests from ordinary citizens stands in sharp contrast to Trump's track record of pardoning political supporters and donors.