A sewer line upgrade project in Chuncheon's Sinsawu-dong area, designed to improve water quality in Uiam Lake, has been completed.

According to Chuncheon city officials Tuesday, the project involved laying and refurbishing 36.6 kilometers of sewer pipes and installing 1,727 drainage facilities. The new system routes household wastewater directly to a sewage treatment plant while channeling rainwater through a separate pipeline. Construction began in July 2021 and wrapped up after five years.

The completed separated sewer system handles rainwater and household wastewater independently, strengthening the foundation for preserving Uiam Lake's water quality and improving residents' living environment. Officials also expect tangible benefits including reduced sewage odors, better flood prevention and improved sanitation in residential areas.

The existing combined sewer system had posed a risk of rainwater and household wastewater overflowing together into public waterways during heavy rainfall. To address this, Chuncheon began work in 2019 to convert the combined system to a separated one, committing a total project budget of 47.1 billion won ($31.8 million). The city secured 37.8 billion won in external funding from national and provincial government sources, reducing the burden on local fiscal resources while expanding the city's sewage infrastructure.