Hwasun Chonnam National University Hospital announced Tuesday that it had received 2,000 blood donation certificates from the Gwangju and South Jeolla Province chapter of the Korea Leukemia and Childhood Cancer Association.

The handover ceremony was attended by Hospital Director Lee Wan-sik, Secretary General Cha Eun-gyeong and Medical Support Division Chief Kwon Seong-yeong, along with chapter President Choi Yeong-jun and Secretary General Kim Bong-hak from the association.

The Gwangju and South Jeolla Province chapter has consistently donated blood donation certificates to Hwasun Chonnam National University Hospital since 2021 to support treatment for pediatric cancer and blood disorder patients. Including this latest donation, the chapter has delivered a cumulative total of 14,000 certificates across seven rounds.

The hospital and the association chapter collaborate not only on blood donation certificate drives but also on social welfare-based medical cost support and a range of other assistance programs for pediatric and adolescent patients.

The association holds annual events on Children's Day, a summer camp and a Christmas gathering to bring hope to young patients and their families. The hospital hosts a year-end celebration for children who have completed treatment for childhood cancer, leukemia and rare diseases, offering encouragement to the children and their families.

"We have been able to consistently deliver blood donation certificates every year thanks to the warm participation of community members in blood drives," chapter President Choi said. "We hope the certificates collected will be a source of hope for pediatric cancer patients undergoing treatment, and we will continue to work with Hwasun Chonnam National University Hospital to provide diverse support for patients and their families."

Hospital Director Lee expressed deep gratitude to the association chapter for its annual contributions. "Blood donation certificates are an invaluable act of life-sharing that provides real, practical help to patients in treatment," he said. "We will do our utmost to ensure that patients can receive stable care."