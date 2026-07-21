Damyang-gun is launching its LP Music Station cultural program to bring analog music experiences closer to local residents and visitors.

The county signed a facility management and operations contract with Gwangju MBC Friends in December last year.

Gwangju MBC Friends will handle program planning and operations, drawing on its network of ties with the local cultural and arts community.

"dLPs" stands for "Damyang LP Sound" and features performers sharing personal music stories, LP listening sessions and conversations with the audience.

Funded through a local population-decline response fund, the performances are set to fill Saturday afternoons in Damyang with the warmth of analog music.

The performance lineup opens Saturday, July 25, with creator Sugartokki at 3:30 p.m., followed by singer Izi on Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. and indie band Takapi on Aug. 15 at 4 p.m.