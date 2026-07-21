Toray Advanced Materials, led by CEO Kim Young-seop, announced Tuesday that it has jointly developed a high-performance PET interior film with Hansol HomeDeco.

The product overcomes the limitations of conventional PET materials through significantly higher flexibility, achieved after two years of joint research. Combining Toray Advanced Materials' proprietary film processing and manufacturing technology with high-performance elastic materials, the new film delivers roughly twice the flexibility of conventional PVC-based materials.

That improvement allows the film to be applied stably and without lifting on complex structures such as curved surfaces and corners. PET materials have long been used as surface finishing materials for furniture doors, valued for their workability and visual quality. The material's inherent rigidity, however, had limited its use on curved or right-angle edges.

The newly developed PET interior film is set to be incorporated into Hansol HomeDeco's "Hansol Story Film" product line. Toray Advanced Materials said it plans to expand development of high-performance interior materials based on its film technology, including next-generation products such as a PET flame-retardant film.