LIG Defense & Aerospace (LIG D&A) and LG AI Research Lab announced Tuesday they will launch joint research to advance next-generation weapons systems and AI technology.

The two companies signed an MOU Monday at LIG D&A's Seoul office to jointly develop command and control system technology based on large-scale AI. The signing was attended by Kim Hyun-gi, head of LIG D&A's C5ISR business division, and Lee Hwa-young, head of LG AI Research Lab's business division, along with other senior officials from both sides.

Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly develop next-generation command and control system technology. The system is designed to help commanders make faster and more accurate decisions by leveraging defense-specialized large language models (LLMs) and generative AI.

Beyond this research collaboration, the two companies plan to apply large-scale AI inference and generative technology to a range of weapons systems — including hyper-connected and manned-unmanned teaming systems essential to realizing a Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) environment.

They will also jointly pursue real-time battlefield situational analysis technology and AI agent-based command and control automation technology.

A LIG D&A official said the company would integrate its intelligent command and control system technology — built through a range of key projects — with LG's LLM to raise the competitiveness of defense AI command and control technology to the next level. "We plan to jointly lead R&D on future weapons systems optimized for a constantly changing battlefield environment," the official added.