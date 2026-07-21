Seoul's Songpa-gu will launch a series of hands-on education programs for children and families at Songpa Book Museum starting Monday, July 29, the district announced.

The programs are designed to help children explore the museum through missions and quizzes, making it a more familiar cultural space. A family mission tour and a drop-in quiz experience together offer both fun and educational value for summer outings.

The first program, "Playtime @ Book Museum," is a mission tour for families with children in grades 1 through 3 of elementary school. Participants follow a board-game-style activity sheet through the museum, completing missions that include throwing water balloons, making a keyring from the collection and building a miniature archive filled with family memories.

The program runs every Wednesday and Friday from July 29 through Aug. 14, with a participation fee of 3,000 won per child. Accompanying family members enter free, and Songpa-gu residents receive a 20 percent discount. Registration is open through Aug. 13 on the Songpa Book Museum website.

The second program, "Heart-Pounding, Surprise! Quiz Cart," is a free drop-in experience open to all visitors. Participants draw a question from the quiz cart on the first floor, then search for the answer among the exhibition halls, media library and open storage area before returning to the cart to check their response — correct answers earn a small souvenir.

That program runs Wednesday through Sunday from July 29 through Aug. 9, with no reservation required. Last year it drew 553 participants and recorded satisfaction scores above 90.

Alongside the interactive programs, visitors can enjoy several exhibitions. A special exhibition on fairy-tale themes, "The Time of Fairy Tales, the Colors of Stories," runs through Aug. 30, while permanent exhibitions on "enjoyment," "communication" and "creation" and a children's hands-on space called "Bookkium" remain open throughout.

Songpa-gu District Mayor Seo Gang-seok said he hopes children will explore every corner of the museum during summer vacation and grow more comfortable with books and artworks on display. "We will continue to develop a wide range of book-culture programs where families can learn and have fun together," he added.

Operating hours and registration details for each program are available on the Songpa Book Museum website. Further inquiries can be directed to the museum.