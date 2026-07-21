Singer MC Mong will hold his first solo concert in four years.

On Tuesday, MC Mong announced the shows on Instagram with the message "Greeting you for the first time in four years." He wrote that he wanted to step forward rather than hide amid speculation and misunderstanding. "A singer proves himself on stage," he said. "I want to meet you through my music."

He added: "Come if you miss me. I'll show you something to beat the summer heat. Show me your boldness."

The concert, titled "Ice-Kkaekki," will be held Aug. 14 and 16 at YES24 Live Hall in Seoul. It marks his first solo show in roughly four years, following his 2022 concert "Monster Inc. — 2nd Shareholders' Meeting: Halloween Workshop."

The "speculation and misunderstanding" MC Mong referred to appear to point to a series of controversies that have followed him since last year. In 2023, he co-founded the global producing company One Hundred with Cha Ga-won, chairman of Piak Group, and served as its chief producer, but was removed from company operations last year. One Hundred said at the time only that the move was due to personal circumstances. Chairman Cha subsequently filed a lawsuit against MC Mong seeking the return of a 12 billion won ($8.1 million) loan.

Earlier, MC Mong addressed allegations in a live broadcast in May, responding to questions about his military service controversy, illegal gambling rumors and allegations surrounding One Hundred's management. The following month, ahead of an MBC "PD Notebook" episode covering allegations involving him and One Hundred, he announced plans to file a damages lawsuit and pushed back against the broadcast.