The US government has issued a worldwide travel alert for American citizens as its armed conflict with Iran intensifies, warning that US-linked facilities around the globe — not just in the Middle East — could become targets.

The Department of State said Monday that "escalating tensions in the Middle East have further complicated the security environment and could expand into unforeseen developments."

Americans currently in the Middle East were advised to prepare for flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures and potential travel disruptions. The department also urged them to monitor security alerts from local US embassies and consulates, as well as announcements from local authorities and media.

Americans outside the Middle East were advised to reconsider any travel plans to or through the region.

"US diplomatic facilities outside the Middle East have been targeted in the past," the department warned, adding that Iran and Iran-backed groups "may target facilities and locations associated with the United States or Americans anywhere in the world."

The alert came as military clashes between the United States and Iran over control of the Strait of Hormuz have intensified. Washington issued a similar worldwide travel alert in March when tensions with Iran escalated.

The international community is closely watching whether the conflict could again escalate into full-scale war. The two countries signed an end-of-war MOU on June 17, agreeing to a 60-day truce and follow-on negotiations, but the agreement has in effect collapsed after armed exchanges resumed in recent weeks.