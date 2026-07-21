Noh Tae-ak, former chairman of the National Election Commission, has returned about 47 million won ($31,700) in overseas travel expenses incurred by his spouse, amid allegations that the trips were leisure-oriented junkets.

According to political sources Tuesday, the total repaid came to 47.44 million won, broken down as 14.16 million won for a 2022 trip, 17.64 million won for a 2024 trip, and 15.64 million won for a trip last year.

Noh's spouse accompanied him on three overseas trips: an eight-night, nine-day visit to Australia and New Zealand in December 2022; a seven-night, nine-day trip to Germany and Estonia in November 2024; and an eight-night, ten-day trip to Denmark and Sweden in November last year.

The fact that his spouse had joined him on official travel had not appeared in reports the NEC released publicly, but came to light recently through the parliamentary investigation special committee.

Noh was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2020 and concurrently served as NEC chairman from 2022. He abruptly resigned last month, taking responsibility for the ballot shortage that marred the June 3 local elections.