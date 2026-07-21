The cost of traveling to Tahiti, the South Pacific's premier resort destination, is about to get more accessible for families.

Air Tahiti Nui, the flag carrier of French Polynesia, announced Tuesday the launch of its "2026 Family Fares" targeting family travelers.

The airline said growing demand on the Narita–Papeete route — driven by the rising popularity of itineraries combining a Japan stopover with a Tahiti getaway — prompted it to introduce route-specific benefits for family travelers.

Air Tahiti Nui operates connecting flights from South Korea via Tokyo Narita to Tahiti Faa'a International Airport. On the Narita–Papeete round-trip route, one child aged 0 to under 12 travels free with each adult ticket purchase. On the Incheon and Busan–Papeete round-trip routes departing South Korea, a child's round-trip fare is offered at a special rate of 450,000 won ($304) per adult ticket purchased.

The fares apply only to designated booking classes, and taxes and fuel surcharges are not included. Availability is limited and seats may sell out early. The Narita–Papeete route resumes Sept. 11, 2026, and bookings are open for departures from that date onward.

The airline will deploy a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the Narita–Papeete route and plans to operate it twice weekly year-round without suspension starting in 2027.

"Inquiries about Tahiti travel from family customers — not just honeymooners — have been consistently increasing," an Air Tahiti Nui official said. "We hope these family fares give a wide range of customers, including families, a new opportunity to experience Tahiti more affordably."

Meanwhile, Air Tahiti Nui also provides connecting services from Papeete to major French Polynesian destinations including Bora Bora and Moorea.