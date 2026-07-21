A program designed to fuel students' curiosity about science during the summer break is now underway.

The Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology said it is running the third edition of its "Chemi Rowa Yo" program for elementary, middle and high school students at its main campus in Daejeon over six days — Monday through Wednesday this week and Aug. 10–12.

"Chemi Rowa Yo" is a chemistry outreach and career-exploration program designed to spread science culture and help young people explore career paths in research. Participants conduct chemistry experiments they would normally only read about in textbooks and get a firsthand look at working laboratories inside the institute.

The program drew 54 students in its inaugural year in 2024 and 72 in 2025. Reflecting growing interest in science and engineering careers — driven in part by the semiconductor industry boom — demand for hands-on science and career-exploration experiences has risen sharply. This year, the institute doubled the program's capacity to 144 students and expanded the number of sessions from six to 12.

Sessions are tailored by age group: morning slots are reserved for students in grades 4 through 6 of elementary school, while middle and high school students attend in the afternoon.

Participants take part in curriculum-linked chemistry experiments that would be difficult to replicate at home. Elementary school students explore traffic-light reactions using indigo carmine, acid-base indicator tests and radical reactions; middle school students work on oxidation-reduction reactions and iodine clock reactions; and high school students make their own topical pain-relief ointment — all to deepen their understanding of the properties of matter and chemical reactions.

After the experiments, students visit working laboratories where institute researchers conduct actual research, giving them a chance to meet scientists in person and hear firsthand accounts of life in a research setting.

On the first day, students visit the CO2 Energy Research Center, which focuses on carbon dioxide utilization. The second day takes them to the Solar Energy Research Center, home to work on next-generation solar cells, and the third to the Hydrogen Process Research Center, which develops hydrogen utilization technology.

On the fourth day, participants visit the Interface Materials Chemistry and Process Research Center, which studies specialty coating and insulating materials and processes for semiconductors and displays. The fifth day features the Separation and Purification Research Center, which develops energy-saving adsorption and separation materials for petrochemical processes. On the sixth and final day, students tour the Reliability Evaluation Center, which analyzes how well chemical materials maintain their performance over time and assesses their lifespan under specific environmental conditions.