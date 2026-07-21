Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Jung Chung-rae, who is seeking a second term as party leader, was attacked while traveling in his vehicle, his camp disclosed Tuesday.

Jung's campaign team said in a press notice that around 7 p.m. Monday, after a joint speech rally for the party's preliminary leadership primary, someone struck Jung's moving vehicle with their feet and an object, damaging it. Police are investigating the incident, the team added.

The notice did not specify the extent of the damage to the vehicle or the identity of the attacker.

"We express deep regret over the threat and violence directed at the candidate, who was inside the vehicle at the time," Jung's camp said.

Earlier Monday, the Democratic Party held its first joint speech rally for candidates running for party leader and supreme council member at its headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul.

At the rally, Jung continued his "underdog" strategy. "If they come at me two-on-one or three-on-one, I will take the hits," he said. "I trust that our party members will stand by me through those wounds."