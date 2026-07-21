Broadcaster Tyler Rasch has announced the closure of his YouTube channel "Tyler Bolkkayo," which had 810,000 subscribers.

Rasch uploaded a video titled "The identity of a real secret gathering more chilling than the Illuminati (leak incident)" and announced at the end that he was ending his activities on the channel.

"If there is a beginning, there must be an end — the 'Tyler Bolkkayo' you've known is now over," Rasch said. "I will try to make it a beautiful farewell. I'll be back with an even better version of myself."

He did not explain why he was shutting down the channel.

For his final video, Rasch covered Dialog, a private, invitation-only network co-founded by Peter Thiel — who also co-founded PayPal and Palantir — among others. The group came to public attention after Wired reported in June that internal documents listing 222 people expected to attend the 2026 event had been leaked.

Rasch compared the private meetings between government officials and Big Tech executives to a student-teacher scenario, saying it was like "the top student from a chaebol family and a teacher secretly meeting for coffee at a luxury hotel on the night before an exam, without anyone knowing."

On the group's practice of classifying attendees by wealth and influence, Rasch said it was "the bare face of a kind of neo-aristocracy — rigorously ranking people by money and power."

The farewell message at the end of the video sparked online speculation about outside pressure and whether Rasch was planning to leave South Korea. Nothing has been confirmed.

Born in 1988, Rasch studied international studies at the University of Chicago and diplomacy at Seoul National University's graduate school. He first gained public recognition in South Korea through JTBC's "Abnormal Summit" in 2014.