The Seoul Sky observatory atop Lotte World Tower is launching a thrill-focused event tied to a major film franchise, bringing a high-altitude experience to one of the city's most iconic skyscrapers.

Seoul Sky said it will run a special collaboration program with Sony Pictures' new film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" through Aug. 31, featuring themed installations from the entrance to the observation deck, a high-altitude attraction and exclusive exhibition merchandise.

The centerpiece of the program is the Sky Bridge Tour, inspired by the film's high-altitude action sequences. Participants don safety gear and walk across an 11-meter bridge at the very top of Lotte World Tower, 541 meters above ground. The tour is limited to four people per day and is available through on-site, first-come first-served registration on the day of the visit.

Seoul Sky has also released a line of exclusive merchandise co-developed with Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Company Korea. Items include acrylic poster magnets, a mouse pad, a metal keyring, a keycap keyring and a sticker pack. The products are available at the Seoul Sky Shop on the 121st floor and a special store on the first below-ground floor, where a broader range of Marvel character collaboration items — including random boxes, keyrings and figures — are also on offer.

Graphics from the new film have been applied across Seoul Sky's main visitor routes, including the below-ground entrance area, a media exhibition zone, the Sky Shuttle waiting area and a photo zone on the 121st floor. Visitors can follow the film's theme from the moment they enter, taking in views of central Seoul along the way.

"This space connects the new film's theme with Seoul Sky's observatory views, the Sky Bridge Tour and exclusive exhibition merchandise — all in one integrated experience," a Seoul Sky official said. "It's a chance for visitors to walk 541 meters above the ground like Spider-Man and enjoy special merchandise at the Seoul Sky Shop on the 121st floor and the special store on the first below-ground floor."

Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" opens in theaters July 29.