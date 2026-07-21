Netflix has responded to reports that a second season of its global hit "Teach You a Lesson" is in the works.

A Netflix representative said Tuesday that "nothing has been decided" regarding a second season of "Teach You a Lesson."

Earlier that morning, Sports Donga reported that the show had entered discussions for a follow-up season. Details such as the filming schedule and cast had yet to be confirmed, but the story would continue from where Season 1 left off.

Netflix's denial effectively put the Season 2 speculation to rest.

"Teach You a Lesson" premiered June 5 and follows a fictional government unit created to protect teachers and restore order in South Korea's schools, which have been upended by unruly students, parents and educators who cross the line. The series stars Kim Mu-yeol, Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo and Pyo Ji-hoon.

The show drew wide audiences with its fast-paced storytelling and satisfying sense of catharsis, topping Netflix's non-English series chart for four consecutive weeks.

According to Netflix's "First Half of 2026 Viewing Report," "Teach You a Lesson" logged 48.2 million views in the first half of this year, ranking sixth globally.