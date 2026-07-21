Shinsegae department store will host a pop-up store on the ninth floor of its Gangnam branch through Aug. 5, featuring a collaboration between premium lifestyle select shop TWL and glass craft brand Oyu Glass.

The pop-up showcases glass craft products — including plates and bowls — that highlight TWL's warm, subtle orange tones alongside Oyu Glass's signature soft colors and flowing silhouettes. Featured products include the Matte Powdery Wing Plate (117,000 won, about $79), the Matte Powdery Long Plate (92,000 won) and the Matte Powdery Yogurt Bowl (85,000 won).