Rep. Jo Gye-won of the Democratic Party of Korea, who represents Yeosu-eul in South Jeolla Province and sits on the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, introduced a comprehensive revision bill to the Culture and Arts Promotion Act on Tuesday, saying the overhaul aims to respond to rapid changes in the cultural and arts environment and lay a sustainable foundation for the growth of K-culture.

According to Jo, the current law was enacted in 1972 and last fully revised in 1995, with only piecemeal amendments since — leaving it unable to adequately reflect the evolving needs of the arts market, advances in technology and the expansion of international exchange.

The bill centers on three pillars: a full restructuring of the cultural and arts support system, the establishment of a new framework to nurture the arts industry, and stronger fairness and transparency in the public art installation regime for buildings.

The legislation would introduce a five-year basic plan for cultural and arts promotion along with annual surveys, and would create a legal basis for supporting creative spaces, professional personnel, arts prodigies, young artists, international exchange and regional cultural facilities.

The bill also establishes a legal basis for insurance and mutual-aid coverage — and cost support — for artists participating in performances and exhibitions, and promotes cultural and arts cooperation and exchange between regions. Reflecting the growing commercialization of foundational arts, the bill explicitly defines "arts industry" to encompass literature, fine arts, dance, theater, traditional Korean music, photography, architecture, musicals and their derivative products, as well as facility operations and education services.

The legislation would ban unfair contracts and unilateral demands for the transfer of intellectual property rights, and would provide a legal basis for standard contracts, startup support, market access, overseas expansion, investment attraction, loans from the Culture and Arts Promotion Fund, and technology development support including AI. The Arts Management Support Center would be converted into a statutory corporation to be called the Korea Arts Industry Promotion Agency.

To strengthen fairness, the bill would expand the mandatory scope of open competitions for public art installations in buildings to include private apartment complexes designated by presidential decree. It also introduces specialized competition agencies, a system for recommending review committee members, and a nationwide art installation management system — measures designed to prevent market monopolization by a small number of operators and the proliferation of low-quality imitation sculptures.

"To turn the achievements of K-culture into sustainable national competitiveness, we need a legal foundation that encompasses creation, enjoyment, industry and technology together," Jo said. "This comprehensive revision is the starting point for filling the institutional gaps that have accumulated over more than 30 years. We will complete a reform that people in the field can actually feel — by expanding opportunities for young artists, protecting artists' rights, and clearing away the unfairness and opacity in the public art installation market."