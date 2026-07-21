Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province plans to partially restructure the roles of its major ports — strengthening maritime security at Donghae Port, developing Mukho Port as a marine tourism hub, and positioning Okgye Port to attract new logistics demand.

The province's Second Administrative Office announced Tuesday that it will move forward with port-specific tailored development under the revised Fourth National Port Master Plan (2026–2030).

The ports covered by the revision include Donghae and Mukho ports, which will take on high-value-added new maritime industry functions; Okgye Port, whose berth functions will be reconfigured to draw new cargo demand; and Jumunjin Port, where a new government vessel berth will be added to strengthen maritime and port management.

Among the nationally managed Donghae-Mukho port complex, the Donghae district will redefine its port functions to reinforce maritime territorial protection and security while cultivating high-value-added new maritime industries to diversify its role. The Mukho district will be redeveloped to specialize in passenger services and marine tourism.

At Donghae Port, the north berth's ore-cargo handling function will be relocated to the new port, while cement processing will be consolidated at the south berth. The vacated north berth will host a national fisheries patrol vessel base, an Agency for Defense Development facility and a Korea Coast Guard smart maintenance support berth, laying the groundwork for new maritime industry infrastructure.

Okgye Port, a locally managed port, will strengthen its logistics base by handling cargo tied to hinterland industries such as cement and by attracting new freight demand from surrounding areas. To that end, the berth's designation will change from "other ore berth" to "other ore and general cargo berth," and a 270-meter berth capable of accommodating 30,000-ton vessels will be added.

At Jumunjin Port, a coastal port, authorities have decided to keep the existing shipyard in place rather than relocating it to the planned site near Dolje and Sinligyo Bridge. The space originally earmarked for the relocation will instead be converted into a government vessel berth, addressing complaints from nearby tourist areas. A 130-meter government vessel berth will be constructed to strengthen maritime and port management functions.

The National Port Master Plan is the highest-level national plan for port development and operations. The Minister of Oceans and Fisheries draws it up under the Ports Act, and it serves as the standard for developing and managing ports across the country.

The revision reflects conditions that have changed since the Fourth National Port Master Plan (2021–2030) was established. The Central Port Policy Deliberation Committee reviewed it on June 23, and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries officially confirmed and promulgated it Monday.

Son Chang-hwan, head of Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province's Global Headquarters, said the revision reflects the government's port policy efforts to actively consider the distinct characteristics of each port along the East Sea coast. "We will work closely with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and other relevant ministries to ensure that the port facility projects outlined in the revised plan are carried out on schedule," he said.